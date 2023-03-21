Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

USMC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,897. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.