Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 1,132,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

