Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

