Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.69. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

