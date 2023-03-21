Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJR. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

SJR stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

