Shell (LON:SHEL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,405 ($29.53) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,625 ($32.24). Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell stock traded up GBX 72 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,308 ($28.34). 8,338,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,907,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,446.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,373.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10).

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). In related news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

