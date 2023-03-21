Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 3,712,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

