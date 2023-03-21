Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of SCVL stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $627.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.