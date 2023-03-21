Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $627.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

