Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Fidji Simo Sells 697 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$28,254.22.
Shopify Trading Up 4.7 %
SHOP stock traded up C$2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,560. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$94.73. The company has a market cap of C$75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.74.
Shopify Company Profile
