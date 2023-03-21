Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Fidji Simo Sells 697 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$28,254.22.

Shopify Trading Up 4.7 %

SHOP stock traded up C$2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,560. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$94.73. The company has a market cap of C$75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Shopify Company Profile

Featured Stories

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

