Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:WYN traded down GBX 10.25 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 463.75 ($5.70). 20,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 536.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 584.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.77. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of £104.25 million, a PE ratio of 579.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Wynnstay Group

In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($45,477.02). 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.