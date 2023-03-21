ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $353,078.88 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SSTI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 46,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

