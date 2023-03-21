Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $222.54 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $222.54 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,082.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00293806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00073560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00554355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00470948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,601,562,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

