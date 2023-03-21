Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

