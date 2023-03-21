Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 64,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.