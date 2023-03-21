Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.