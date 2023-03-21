Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.15. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

