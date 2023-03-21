Sourceless One Day Trading Volume Reaches $105.80 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $157.65 million and approximately $105.80 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00203327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,098.00 or 0.99936428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00751415 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $171.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars.

