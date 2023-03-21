Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.33. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

