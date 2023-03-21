SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.3% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,619. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

