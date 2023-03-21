SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $268,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 240,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 529,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.