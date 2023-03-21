SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 19,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.