SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
MDYG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 19,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.