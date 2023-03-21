SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 327,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 161,773 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.01.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.