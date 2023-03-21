SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded up $8.35 on Tuesday, hitting $448.62. The company had a trading volume of 331,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,645. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

