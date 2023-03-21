SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$53,958.30 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.98. 299,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,334. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.03.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SSR Mining

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

