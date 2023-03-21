Startek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Startek Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

