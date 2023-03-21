Startek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.
Startek Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Startek
Startek Company Profile
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Startek (SRT)
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.