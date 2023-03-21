State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

STT stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.