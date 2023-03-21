Steve Frazier Acquires 700 Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Stock

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) Director Steve Frazier acquired 700 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$126.18 per share, with a total value of C$88,328.03.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$166.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$164.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 1 year low of C$139.24 and a 1 year high of C$195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTC.A has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 price objective (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$203.75.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

