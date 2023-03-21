Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 754 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.81. 1,058,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $199.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

