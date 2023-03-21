Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

IMCG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 6,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

