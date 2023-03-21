Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average daily volume of 4,377 call options.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,487,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

