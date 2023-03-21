StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

