StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

