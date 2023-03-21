StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

