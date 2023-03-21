StockNews.com Upgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to “Sell”

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $934.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,883,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

