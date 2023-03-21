Storj Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded up 2% against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $152.40 million and $14.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.

As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

