StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.