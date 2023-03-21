StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,094 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 214,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 158,893 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 783.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 157,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PZA stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

