StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.58. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

