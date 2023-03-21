StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $9.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after buying an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

