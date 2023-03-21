StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

