Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.75. 442,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

