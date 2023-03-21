Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $140.66. 685,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

