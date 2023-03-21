Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 518,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,758. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.