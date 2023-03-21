Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 535 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,175 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

