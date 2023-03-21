Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 9,972 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,292,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.20. 390,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,156. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

