Strike Reaches Market Cap of $50.44 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Strike token can now be purchased for $13.89 or 0.00049479 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $50.44 million and $4.48 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00365764 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.85 or 0.26585026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,632,636 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

