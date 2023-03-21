Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles Acquires 300 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.52 per share, with a total value of C$19,356.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.32. 1,704,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,592. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$71.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.84.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.092891 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.15.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

