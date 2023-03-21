SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.50. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

