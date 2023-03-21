Surrozen (SRZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Surrozen Stock Performance

SRZN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,145. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

