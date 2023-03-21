Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVNLY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 319,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,458. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

